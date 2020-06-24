General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus: Two Mawuko Girls SHS students isolated

Two students at the Mawuko Girls School in Ho have reportedly been isolated by school authorities over fears they have contracted coronavirus.



Sources at the school told Starr News the Covid-19 response team in the region was called in to assist in isolating the students.



Meanwhile, Ho Central MP Benjamin Komla Kpodo has lamented over the unavailability of PPE for schools in the region.



On a tour of all seven public schools within the Municipality, the MP noted that no PPE has been received from government so far. A situation he describes as alarming.



He urged students to be very critical of their own safety.



The made donation of Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers and locally manufactured nose masks to be distributed to the students in all seven schools which include Mawuli Senior High School, Mawuko and Ola Girls, Taviefe Senior High School, Sokode Sec. Tech, Shia Senior High School and the Tanyigbe Senior High School.

