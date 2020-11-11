General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Total disregard for safety protocols deadly – GMA

The public is being urged to adhere to the preventive protocols

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Frank Ankobea, has called on the general public to be cautious of their health and strictly adhere to the laid down Covid-19 safety protocols.



The GMA last week warned that the country is likely to experience a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic following global reports of a second wave.



Addressing Ghanaians over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo said a reduction in compliance of the COVID-19 safety protocol has contributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases.



He said the government had observed that a reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols had contributed to the surge in infections.



“Now more than ever, we must adhere to mask-wearing, hand washing, the use of sanitizers and social distance protocols that have become a part of our daily routine which have ensured that we do not impose all over again the restrictions we are seeing in other parts of the world,” the President said.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Frank Ankobea, explained that it has become critical for the masses to revisit the observance of the safety protocols following the increase in the number of infections.



He explained that following the initial decrease in the number of active cases, observance of the safety protocols had been thrown to the dogs.



“ We realized that it got to a time the wearing of the nose masks reduced drastically. There were institutions whose Veronica Buckets were empty. We can defeat this virus. Lets strictly adhere to the protocols like we were doing in the past,” he added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.