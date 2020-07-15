General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Stop boasting about recoveries - Kwesi Pratt to government

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt says government should stop boasting about the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the country.



Ghana has currently recorded 25,252 with 139 deaths.



Out of the total number of cases, 21,397 have recovered/discharged, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



This, therefore, means active cases of COVID-19 in the country stand at 3,716.



Although the virus infection case has increased since Ghana's first case was recorded, the good news is that there is less mortality rate as compared to number of recoveries.



But Kwesi Pratt says the government shouldn't pride itself because there are more people recovering from the disease.



According to him, it is scientifically proven there will be a permanent damage to the organs of the recovered persons.



''The World Health Organization tells us that for a lot of the people who recover, they'll permanent get damage to their organs for the rest of their lives. So, the people who have been declared recovered, a lot of them will have permanent damage to their organs. It's not that easy at all. So, we should stop boasting about recoveries," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.