General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: No Eid prayers in open spaces, pray in mosques – Chief Imam

National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival next week, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu has asked all Muslims to observe this year’s congregational prayers in mosques where Friday congregational prayers (Jummah) are held.

Sheikh Sharubutu, in a statement, indicated that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, “this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and celebration cannot be observed in large congregation at bigger squares and parks, as it used to be.

“Muslims are, therefore, advised to hold their Eid Prayers at Jummah Mosques in various communities and localities”.

The statement further encouraged strict adherence to safety protocols, especially during the Eid prayers and celebrations.

Read full statement below:

