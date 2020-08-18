Coronavirus: Nine more deaths send Ghana's death toll to 248

General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The country's Coronavirus death toll has increased from the previous 239 to 248 according to a report by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
The latest update stated that 340 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country raising the cumulative figure to 42,993.
The number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the disease has also risen to 40,796.
Ghana’s current active case count stands at 1,949.
The Ghana Health Service stated that Ghana has done a total of 428,695 tests from March 2020 to August 2020.
Currently, four regions in Ghana have no active cases of COVID-19. These are the North East, Savannah, Upper East, and the Upper West Regions.
Find below the regional breakdown of cumulative cases:
Greater Accra Region - 21,369
Ashanti Region - 10,650
Western Region - 2,924
Eastern Region - 2,109
Central Region - 1,829
Bono East Region - 730
Volta Region - 646
Western North Region - 598
Ahafo Region - 490
Northern Region - 489
Bono Region - 480
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 229
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 18
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.