Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: NGO installs Public Address Systems in markets

The donation was made with support from the Plan International Ghana and the Global Affairs Canada

The Widows and Orphans Movement (WOM), a Non-Governmental Organization has procured and installed three Public Address Systems in three markets in the Upper East Region as part of a sensitization drive against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The equipment procured with support from the Plan International Ghana and the Global Affairs Canada under the Women Voice and Leadership project was installed at Pelungu and Kongo markets, both in the Nabdam District and Zuarungu market in the Bolgatanga East District.



Apart from recorded songs, messages and drama on coronavirus spread, symptoms and prevention among others, the Public Address Systems also have radio sets embedded in them.



At short ceremonies at separate functions to hand over and install the equipment at the market, Ms Patricia Ayichuru, the Project Officer, WOM, explained that the upsurge of the COVID-19 cases in the country continued sensitization among the public.



She noted that before the installation of the Public Address Systems in the market, a baseline survey was conducted and it revealed that almost everybody contacted had knowledge of the outbreak of the virus.



She said however, that many people did not practice the recommended protocols and the recommendations indicated inadequate knowledge and needed a wider platform for sensitization.



Ms Ayichuru noted that the survey further revealed many of the people especially those in the rural communities had information on COVID-19 from listening to radio programmes and discussion and that informed WOM and its partners to install the Public Address Systems with radio sets connected to them.



The Project Officer indicated that the District Assemblies, traditional authorities and traders of the beneficiary districts were consulted and the markets selected.



She said installation of the Public Address Systems was to ensure that the right information was transmitted to larger population within a short period that could make an impact.



Ms Ayichuru explained that most of the market women did not have the time to sit at home and listen to education on COVID-19 and install the information transmitting equipment in their place of work was appropriate to ensure compliance.



“Many people travel from far places to the markets, so it is our belief that these people will take the information back to their various communities and homes and spread it. Our objective is to educate people to practise the necessary COVID-19 protocols to help fight against the spread of the virus,” she said.