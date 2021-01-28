General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus: More young people getting infected now – GMA

According to reports, younger persons are suffering from worse COVID-19 conditions

The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Dr. Justice Yankson, has expressed concerns over the rapid rate at which more young people are getting infected by the COVID-19 virus daily.



Dr. Yankson said, based on their observations on the ground, it shows a worsening impact of Coronavirus on patients who turn up at their health facilities on a daily basis.



“Based on empirical evidence, clearly that’s where we are, if you come to our health facilities, the way infected persons come in now, they are presenting in their worst forms” he indicated.



He acknowledged they are yet to establish a scientific basis for why the virus is transmitting faster.



Dr. Yankson disclosed that younger persons were being left with worse conditions with the COVID-19 virus.



“You have teenagers coming in, people in their early 20s and what have you. If you look at the balance, it is more (young people getting infected) now, we are seeing 15-year-olds who have lost part of their lungs to COVID-19” he disclosed.



“Even the rate at which doctors and nurses are getting the infection at the workplace is also going up,” he told Citi FM Wednesday, January 27.



He indicated that there is currently work ongoing to ascertain the details of the changing situations with the virus in the country.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of COVID-19 cases recorded Wednesday, January 27 stands at 616, bringing the total active cases to 3,813 and the total confirmed cases at 62,751, and the total number of deaths reaching 377. The latest recovery cases stand at 58,561 as of Thursday, January 28, on their website.