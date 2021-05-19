Coronavirus: More than 6,000 people to take second dose in Kpone

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: GNA

Over 6,000 people are expected to be vaccinated in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality for the second phase of the Coronavirus vaccination, Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, the Municipal Health Director, stated on Tuesday.



She explained that during the first phase of the vaccination in March about 8,815 people took the vaccine in the municipality.



She noted that 6,524 were targeted for the second phase vaccination, which is expected to commence from Wednesday, May 19th to 26th at the various designated locations in the municipality.



Dr Biamah-Danquah said this during a stakeholder engagement at Kpone to prepare the people for the commencement of the second phase of the vaccination.



The Municipal Health Director explained that the AstraZeneca vaccine would still be used for the second phase of the exercise, saying “though it's not enough we would work hard to ensure we get enough to clear our backlog.”



She assured people who would take the jab that there would be little or no effect at all as the body had tested it already.



Dr Biamah-Danquah charged the health officers to cooperate with the citizens to ensure a successful exercise.



The Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate has zoned the municipality into five, which included, Kpone, Oyibi, Zenu, Bethlehem, and Gbetsile for the vaccination exercise.



Meanwhile,, Mr George Nuetey Ahingwah, Assembly Member for the Hebron Electoral Area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, encouraged residents who were due for the second jab to avail themselves and take the vaccination to fight the coronavirus pandemic, adding that there could be other benefits that come with the vaccines.



Mr Ahingwah also advised the health directorate to be more proactive during the second phase of the exercise so as not to encounter some of the challenges encountered during the first phase.



He called on all well-meaning citizens to help create awareness in the various communities for Ghana to win the battle against the deadly coronavirus.