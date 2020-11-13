Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Coronavirus: Markets in Volta region undergo government's disinfection exercise

Municipal Health Officer MHO of Ketu South Municipality, Cephas Horsu

Markets and lorry parks in the Volta Region on Friday, November 13, 2020 were closed to make way for the third phase of nationwide disinfection exercise.



The two-day exercise which will take place on Friday November 13 to Saturday, November 14, 2020 which will cover all markets and lorry terminals in the region forms part of the central government’s commitment to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development collaborated with waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and its partners, Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL), to undertake the exercise.



The Volta exercise began in markets in the Ketu South Municipality, where all the markets sheds and spaces were disinfected. Among the markets that benefitted included Aflao market and Denu market.



The Municipal Health Officer (MHO) of Ketu South Municipality, Cephas Horsu, speaking to the media, indicated that the disinfection was to ensure that “our markets and other public spaces are safe for use by the public.”



“I want to call on the market women to cooperate with Zoomlion to ensure a successful exercise,” he said.



He urged Ghanaians to spare no effort in observing the COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly at a time and space when there is a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.



While commending the government for the exercise, he advised Ghanaians to also keep their environs clean to keep them free from contracting diseases.



For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, advised, particularly the market women, to observe the COVID-19 protocols, even though there were no active cases in the municipality.



"Everything is under control. We had issues with COVID-19 but as I speak now, we don't have any positive case. All those that have been infected over the period have been discharged,” he disclosed.



While indicating that the third disinfection was good, he advised residents in the municipality against taking the disease for granted.



The MCE used the opportunity to heap praises upon the security agencies for their supportive roles in the country's ongoing battle against the coronavirus.



Edem Agbenorwu contended that the exercise will help in combating the virus.



It would be recalled that in March this year when Ghana recorded its first cases of COVID-19, the government imposed a three-week partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and parts of the Central Region.



That was immediately followed by a nationwide disinfection exercise against the virus in markets, lorry stations and public toilets by the MLGRD in partnership with Zoomlion.



Following the success chalked after the first phase, the government again rolled out a second round of disinfection in an effort to sustain the gains made in the county’s quest to defeat the virus.

