Coronavirus: Joe Jackson discharged from hospital

Joe Jackson has been discharged after testing positive for coronavirus

The Director of Strategy and Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has been discharged from hospital, after he tested positive for coronavirus.



Joe had announced his status earlier this month, joining a list of prominent personalities to publicly do so.



“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I did a test on Thursday evening at LEDing Lab and got the result at 1:30 pm today. I am feeling okay and in good spirits. I am still processing the effect of this event but I know that I must share the experience. #MaskUpGhana,” Joe Jackson’s had earlier tweeted.



But, a little over a week after his announcement, he has been discharged from the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH), from where he received treatment.



The business mogul is now quarantined at home.



He used the post to show his gratitude to the healthcare staff at the facility "who work with a smile at great risk."



His tweet read, "Hallelujah! I was discharged from the hospital yesterday. I'm now quarantining at home and grateful to God and all the staff of IMAH who work with a smile at great risk. God dey! Vim dey! Life is good! Protect yourself & your loved ones. #COVIDisReal #MaskUpGhana"