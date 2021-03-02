Health News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: India to support Ghana with 50,000 doses of vaccines

Coronavirus vaccine

India has promised to support Ghana with 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines.



This was disclosed by the India High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, on Monday, 1 March 2021 at a 'Mask up a child' campaign in Accra.



According to the High Commissioner, India has so far supplied more than 25 million vaccines to countries across the world.



About 16 million Indians have also been vaccinated.



The High Commissioner noted that the government of India held discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on the vaccine.



He further noted that the Indian government is collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) on how the vaccines will be supplied.



Mr Rajaram said: “Soon, our token gift of 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Ghana".



“At the same time, we are working with the Ministry of Health and other authorities on the sustainable supply of the vaccines from the manufacturers.”



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is determined that Ghana manufacture her own COVID-19 vaccines.



In his 24th COVID-19 address on Sunday, 28 February 2021, the President said: “I want to reiterate my determination that we should manufacture vaccines here in Ghana”.



“To this end, a committee has been established under the chairmanship of the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, the world-renowned scientist Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which is formulating a concrete plan of action toward vaccine development and manufacturing”.



Ghana recently took delivery of some 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which will be rolled out on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.



The President said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is also in the process of certifying more vaccines for use.