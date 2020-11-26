General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases begin to decline, now at 775

File photo of health workers on the frontlines of the fight against the virus

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases seem to be letting up as two consecutive figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) show a decline.



Latest updates on the virus by the GHS show that Ghana’s active case count as of November 22 is 775, after 41 new cases.



This is a drop in the number of active infections which stood at 832 in the previous update. Before the cases dropped to 832, active infections stood at 940.



A few weeks before these declining figures, the country saw a sudden increase in active case count.



The number of deaths, however, remained unchanged at 323.



Cumulative coronavirus case count now stands at 51,225 with 50,127 discharges.







Below is a breakdown of the national coronation situation by regions.



(Case Count from highest to lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 27,753



Ashanti Region - 11,107



Western Region - 3,048



Eastern Region - 2,522



Central Region - 1,940



Bono East Region – 788



Volta Region – 688



Western North Region – 659



Bono Region – 619



Northern Region – 551



Ahafo Region – 530



Upper East Region – 359



Oti Region – 243



Upper West Region – 90



Savannah Region – 62



North East Region - 20

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.