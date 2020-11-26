Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases begin to decline, now at 775

General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s active coronavirus cases seem to be letting up as two consecutive figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) show a decline.
Latest updates on the virus by the GHS show that Ghana’s active case count as of November 22 is 775, after 41 new cases.
This is a drop in the number of active infections which stood at 832 in the previous update. Before the cases dropped to 832, active infections stood at 940.
A few weeks before these declining figures, the country saw a sudden increase in active case count.
The number of deaths, however, remained unchanged at 323.
Cumulative coronavirus case count now stands at 51,225 with 50,127 discharges.
Below is a breakdown of the national coronation situation by regions.
(Case Count from highest to lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 27,753
Ashanti Region - 11,107
Western Region - 3,048
Eastern Region - 2,522
Central Region - 1,940
Bono East Region – 788
Volta Region – 688
Western North Region – 659
Bono Region – 619
Northern Region – 551
Ahafo Region – 530
Upper East Region – 359
Oti Region – 243
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region - 20
