Coronavirus: Ghana records six new deaths, total confirmed cases now 23,834

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Six lives have been lost to the novel coronavirus in Ghana, pushing the country’s total COVID-19-related deaths to 135.
According to the Ghana Health Services’ latest update, the country has also recorded 371 new cases as well as 19,212 recoveries/discharges.
However, the data given represent results of samples taken as of July 7, 2020.
Below is the Regional Breakdown of the confirmed cases
Greater Accra Region - 13,194
Ashanti Region - 5,078
Western Region - 2,052
Central Region - 1,076
Eastern Region - 911
Volta Region - 378
Upper East Region - 282
Northern Region - 187
Western North Region - 156
Bono East Region - 142
Oti Region - 115
Bono Region - 96
Upper West Region - 70
Savannah Region - 51
Ahafo Region - 36
North East Region - 9
