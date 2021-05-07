You are here: HomeNews2021 05 07Article 1253791

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Four more deaths recorded

Four more persons in Ghana have lost their lives to the coronavirus diseases, putting the death toll at 783.

After recording 34 new cases, the number of active cases of the covid-19 is now 1,583.

So far, 92,828 positive cases of the disease have been recorded, out of which 90,462 have recovered and been discharged.

As at April 30, 2021, 849,527 persons had received the first dose of the covid-19 jab.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has assured the public that the second doses of the vaccine will arrive in the country on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 51,123

Ashanti Region – 15,523

Western Region – 5,836

Eastern Region – 4,178

Central Region – 3,383

Volta Region – 2,467

Northern Region – 1,654

Bono East Region – 1,430

Bono Region – 1,398

Upper East Region – 1,319

Western North Region – 874

Ahafo Region – 712

Upper West Region – 498

Oti Region – 422

North East Region – 228

Savannah Region – 122

