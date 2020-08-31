Health News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Coronavirus Fight: President sends strong warning to individuals disregarding safety protocols

President Akufo-Addo has cautioned the Ghanaian populace to give the utmost regard to all COVID-19 safety protocols so as to not suffer under the full force of the law.



According to him, it is quite alarming the extent to which the Ghanaian populace is letting their guard down and disregarding the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The President noted, “Prior to my previous address, a survey from the Ghana Health Service proved that citizens were highly following the COVID-19 safety protocols but that has changed. A new survey from the Ghana Health Service shows that the level of disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols is quiet alarming and this is not acceptable.”



President Akufo-Addo stated that the COVID-19 safety protocols must be central features of our life and must remain so because the virus has come to live with us.



He reiterated, “Severe sanctions exist in our laws for such persons who will want to endanger the rest of the population through their actions.”









