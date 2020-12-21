General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Coronavirus: Even Police officers don’t wear mask again – GMA

The Ghana Medical Association ( GMA) has expressed concerns over the conduct of law enforcement agencies in the fight against COVID-19.



According to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GMA, Dr Paa Kwasi Baidoo, Police officers who are supposed to enforce the law on mask-wearing among Ghanaians are not wearing it themselves.



“I went to a police station and personnel there were not wearing masks. These are people who are supposed to enforce the law,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.



It comes in the wake of President Akufo-Addo’s latest appeal to Ghanaians to continue abiding by safety protocols as the world continues to battle the virus.



“It is important to stress that our borders, by land and sea, will remain closed to human traffic until further notice. Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice. All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols."



“So, my fellow Ghanaians, I make this plea to all of you to ensure compliance with the enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing protocols that have become part of our daily routines. This will help us in the fight against the virus”.



The President also assured Ghanaians government is working the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine.



“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines. I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines. Government will ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe. To this end, I have put together a team of experts, from the relevant institutions and agencies, who are working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana. The briefings held by the Ministry of Information will keep the nation updated on this matter”.

