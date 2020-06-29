General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo has done well - Amoako Baah

Political scientist and former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Amoako Baah has commended President Akufo-Addo for measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.



However, he feels more should be done because the rate at which the cases are going up 'is frightening'.



"He's (Akufo-Addo) done well but the cases are currently increasing and this is the critical time we need to be careful. Things can change drastically and it is frightening for me" he said in an interaction on Neat FM.



Ghana's case count



Ghana's COVID-19 case count now stands at 16,742 after 311 new cases were recorded according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS)



The number of active cases now stands at 3,910, with 12,720 recoveries.



9 more people have died taking the death toll from 103 to 112.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.