General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: 597 new cases as recoveries hit more than 12,000

Ghana has recorded 597 new cases of the Coronavirus, an update from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.



The new figures bring to total a case count of 16,431.



Recoveries have also multiplied as the new numbers have risen to 12,257.



The death toll, however, remains the same at 103.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 9,164



Ashanti Region - 3,344



Western Region - 1,429



Central Region - 903



Eastern Region - 541



Volta Region - 335



Upper East Region - 271



Oti Region - 110



Northern Region - 100



Western North Region - 94



Bono East Region - 50



Savannah Region - 38



Upper West Region - 35



Ahafo Region - 8



Bono Region - 5



North East Region - 4

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.