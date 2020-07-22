Coronavirus: 559 new cases push Ghana’s case count to 28,989

General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Latest updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reveals that the country’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 28,989 following 559 new confirmed cases.
The update on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 indicates that the new cases were confirmed in 36 districts across eight regions of the country.
The number of active cases stands at 3,505 whiles deaths are 153.
The region that hosts the capital, the Greater Accra region has over 50% of cases with over 15,000 cases.
The five most impacted regions are as follows: Greater Accra Region – 15,519; Ashanti Region – 6,264; Western Region – 2,310; Central Region – 1,236 and Eastern Region – 1,091.
Below is a regional breakdown of the cases
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 15,519
Ashanti Region – 6,264
Western Region – 2,310
Central Region – 1,236
Eastern Region – 1,091
Volta Region – 522
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 383
Western North Region – 283
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Oti Region – 150
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
