Coronavirus: 559 new cases push Ghana’s case count to 28,989

Latest updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reveals that the country’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 28,989 following 559 new confirmed cases.



The update on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 indicates that the new cases were confirmed in 36 districts across eight regions of the country.



The number of active cases stands at 3,505 whiles deaths are 153.



The region that hosts the capital, the Greater Accra region has over 50% of cases with over 15,000 cases.



The five most impacted regions are as follows: Greater Accra Region – 15,519; Ashanti Region – 6,264; Western Region – 2,310; Central Region – 1,236 and Eastern Region – 1,091.



Below is a regional breakdown of the cases



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region – 15,519



Ashanti Region – 6,264



Western Region – 2,310



Central Region – 1,236



Eastern Region – 1,091



Volta Region – 522



Bono Region – 421



Bono East Region – 383



Western North Region – 283



Upper East Region – 282



Northern Region – 271



Oti Region – 150



Ahafo Region – 116



Upper West Region – 75



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9

