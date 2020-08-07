General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Coronavirus: 455 new cases push Ghana’s case count to 40,097 with 8 new deaths

Ghana’s coronavirus case count has been pushed to 40, 097 after 455 new cases were recorded, according to latest updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Friday, August 7, 2020.



Also, eight new deaths have pushed the national death toll from the virus to 206.



“A total of 455 new cases were reported on August 4, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 15 July to 3 August 2020 as seen in Figure 11 but reported from the lab on August 4,” the GHS stated on its website.



Recoveries/discharges now stand at 36,638 bringing the tally of the active cases to 3,253.



Seven of the active cases are in a critical state, out of which four of have been put on ventilators.



The Greater Accra Region continues to lead in terms of cumulative cases at the regional level.







With 20,300 confirmed cases so far, the region leads the Ashanti and Western regions which are second and third on the table of regions with a high number of confirmed cases; 9,972 and 2,766 cumulative cases respectively.



Below is the regional breakdown of the coronavirus situation in the country.



Cumulative Cases per Region



Greater Accra Region – 20,300



Ashanti Region – 9,972



Western Region – 2,766



Eastern Region – 1,809



Central Region – 1,669



Volta Region – 614



Bono East Region – 569



Western North Region – 526



Bono Region – 439



Northern Region – 424



Ahafo Region – 364



Upper East Region – 282



Oti Region – 204



Upper West Region – 88



Savannah Region – 62



North East Region – 9.

