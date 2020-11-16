You are here: HomeNews2020 11 16Article 1109812

General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Coronavirus: 2 new deaths, 105 new cases recorded

The number of recorded deaths now stands at 322

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service on the nation's COVID-19 numbers indicates that 2 persons have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 322.

Ghana’s COVID-19 numbers have been on the rise over the past weeks, however, the latest update indicates that the nation's active cases have dropped by 46.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,473 with 105 of the cases being new. The nation’s total cumulative case count is 50,123 while 48,328 are categorized as recovered.

See below a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 26,850

Ashanti Region - 11,062

Western Region - 3,010

Eastern Region - 2,473

Central Region - 1,940

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 657

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 551

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359

Oti Region - 243

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

