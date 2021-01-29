Politics of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Continue praying, we’ll win our court case - NDC's Manuribe to supporters

A communication team member of NDC, Ricard Manuribe

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ricard Manuribe has urged supporters of the party to keep praying for the legal team of their candidate as they battle the petition at the Supreme Court.



He said the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama has a strong case hence his reason to file a petition at the Apex court.



Mr Manuribe was optimistic after the case has been heard, they will come out victorious.



He assured the supporters the legal team will cooperate with the court to ensure that a fair trial is achieved.



The NDC communication's team member said irrespective of what the NPP will say, the NDC and candidate John Dramani Mahama will win their court case.



“Our votes will not be in vain. I am hopeful that at the end of the trial, due diligence will work and the party will celebrate. The president and the EC Chair have an agenda but that agenda will not work.”



Mr. Mahama in his petition argued that no candidate won the 2020 presidential election and, therefore, the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the election by the chairperson of the EC was “null, void, unconstitutional and of no legal effect”.



He said as per the results announced by Mrs. Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020, no candidate garnered more than 50 percent of the total valid votes cast, as required by Article 63(3) of the 1992 Constitution.



The petitioner is, therefore, asking the Supreme Court to order the EC to organize a second election (run-off) between him and Akufo-Addo because, in his estimation, no candidate won the 2020 presidential election.



