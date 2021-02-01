General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Conclude cross-examination of Asiedu Nketia today – Supreme Court to Akufo-Addo’s lawyers

NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Lawyers of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the 2nd Respondent in the ongoing presidential election petition have been instructed to conclude their cross-examination of Johnson Asiedu Nketia today.



Mr. Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is in the docket as the star witness of the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



On the second day of his cross-examination where a compilation of videos of press conferences the NDC organized to address the supporters as the results of the election raise concerns, the witness told the court he stands by every statement he had made in the video shown him.



As the matters dragged, the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah indicated to Akoto Ampaw, lead counsel for 2nd Respondent that, “by way of CMC (Case Management Conference), we are giving you a day to cross-examine the witness.”



The witness is currently being scrutinized on figures the petitioner has stated in his petition which indicated, there ought to be a run-off.