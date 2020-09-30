General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers bemoan 8 years’ unpaid salary, hit street to demonstrate

The group also said its members would resort to picketing the office of the Vice President

The Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers have hit the street over unpaid salaries and promotion arrears.



According to the group, its members have not been paid for services delivered since 2012 hence the demonstration to register their displeasure.



The Convenor of the Coalition, Richard Oppong, says although his outfit has engaged appropriate stakeholders over the unpaid salaries but no substantial results have been realised.



“These people will take the documents and only repeatedly tell us that they’d work on it, yet nothing is ever done. If I had a chance to, I will suggest that all Teacher Unions be dissolved and that each teacher be free and devoid of all Unions, because they are not working in our favour,” he said.



The group also says its members would resort to picketing the office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, if their concerns are not addressed.



The Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers earlier this month challenged the government to publicize the names of teachers it claims to have received their legacy arrears.



The group’s reaction followed comments by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has paid monies owed the teachers from the John Dramani Mahama administration to date.



Public Relations Officer of the group, Francis Tano, quizzed the Ghana Education Service (GES) on the validity of a list that he claims was presented to them on Monday containing the names of over 11,000 teachers who have not been paid.



“We have been asked to bring our documents to the district office, in a digital era. If we have been paid, where from the list?



We want to tell them we tried doing this all this while, and now we are tired of working with the paper documents. And that is why we are demonstrating”, he noted.





