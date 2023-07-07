Clement Apaak roars at Buffer Stock Company over response to food suppliers

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

The Deputy Ranking Member on Education Committee in Parliament, Clement Apaak has expressed disdain for the reply the National Buffer Stock Company has given to food suppliers picketing at its head office in Accra.



Clement Apaak, who is the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, said that it is worrisome enough that the Buffer Stock Company owes food suppliers GH¢270 million, but a statement released by the company didn't give any assurance to the suppliers and the public.



"You owe suppliers 270m for supplies to feed our Secondary school students for 2 years and this is the best information you can give them after days of picketing and sleeping in your premises?," Apaak tweeted.



The members of the National Food Suppliers Association started picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and have been sleeping at the premises to date.



The Association members revealed that the National Buffer Stock Company owes them an amount of ¢270 million and they will only leave the company's premises when they are reimbursed.



In an interview with Starr News, the spokesperson for the Association, Kweku Amedume said, “Because we can’t be home now, our home is not convenient because the people that we borrowed to do business are on us. They want to take our properties. The banks want to take our properties so we want to be here because we don’t have comfort in our home anymore. We are talking about GH¢270 million and this money has spanned over two years.”



