General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Claims of my involvement in raid of Ledzokuku NDC’s PC office unfounded - Okoe Boye

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, says claims of his involvement in the raid on the private office of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the area, Benjamin Ayiku Narh is unfounded.



The Greater Accra branch of the NDC, at a press conference, accused the government and Okoe Boye of using state security to intimidate its members in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



The NDC further alleged that armed security personnel confiscated a desktop computer of the parliamentary candidate and caused the detention of two constituency executives.



Reacting to the accusation on Citi News, Dr. Okoe Boye insisted that he does not know anything about the raid, claiming that his strength in going into an election is rather based on his record, that of his government and on the constituents.



“I don’t know anything about this case. My strength anytime I go into an election is based on three things; the record that I have had so far, as well as that of my government and then my strength also is on the people. I don’t go into an election with the strength of security. Remember, I came into office when we were in opposition so I am not one of those people who will be using [violence].”



NDC demands release of executives



The Greater Accra Regional branch of the opposition NDC on Monday demanded the immediate release of its Constituency Chairman and Organizer in the Ledzokuku constituency.



According to the party, the two; Joseph Mensah and James Narh were detained at the Accra Regional Police Command after some military personnel allegedly ransacked the office of their parliamentary candidate, Benjamin Ayiku Narh.



The party alleged that some armed military officers invaded the office of their parliamentary candidate at Teshie over suspicion that he was registering voters at the said office.



Speaking at a news conference, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC, Amos Blessing Amorse denied such allegations.



“The latest of such vicious display of state-sponsored attack on innocent citizens which has necessitated this press briefing, ladies and gentlemen, was an unwarranted, needless, jejune and a superfluous invasion of a supermarket and filling station, Maxxon Supermarket and filling station, owned by our Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency, Ben Ayiku Narh at Anumantu, Teshie Tsuibleoo on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at about 7:00 pm.”



The NDC’s Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer noted that Captain Nakpaja and his men, together with the un-uniformed men, claimed they had picked intelligence that the NDC had set up a registration centre at Ayiku Narh’s office and was registering people at night.



He said the NDC Constituency Chairman, Organizer and some others followed up the issue at the Accra Central Police command where Captain Nakpaja claimed he had lodged an official complaint.



Mr. Amorse said their parliamentary candidate and constituency had done no wrong to warrant such action from the security personnel; thus, he demanded the release of the NDC Executives who have been arrested.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.