Christians urged to confess Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour

Regional News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: GNA

Apostle David Akure Appiah, an Associate Pastor for Perez Chapel, Koforidua has advised Christians to take advantage of the death of Jesus Christ on the cross and accept him as their Lord and personal saviour.



Speaking to the GNA in an interview after the Easter Good Friday service, Apostle Appiah, who is also the Acting Chaplain for the Police Training School, encouraged Christians to give their life to Christ and live exemplary lives to signify the crucifixion of God's son.



The Police Church in New Juaben South held a joint Good Friday Service with the Police Training School in remembrance of the death of Jesus Christ.



Good Friday is a Christian celebration to commemorate the crucifixion of Christ.



It is observed during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover.



Easter in Ghana is mainly a cherished period, where people take advantage of the occasion to visit friends and family.



However, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have taken the ‘spirit’ out of this year's celebration.