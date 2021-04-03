Christians to mark Easter Sunday

Regional News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: GNA

Christians will on Sunday, April 4, commemorate Easter Sunday, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



The New Testament reveals that, resurrection Sunday occurred on the third day after His burial, following His crucifixion on Good Friday by the Romans at Calvary.



It is said that believers celebrate Jesus Christ’s defeat of death through His resurrection creating hope of salvation for humanity.



According to the Christian tradition, the death of Jesus Christ paid for the sins of humanity, while His resurrection symbolised believers’ anticipation of having their own resurrection.



Many Christians across the globe celebrate the day with special church services, candle light and ringing church bells.



The GNA gathered that in Philippines and Spain for instance, processions are held on this day.



In Ghana too, some believers hold processions Sunday dawn, sometimes through cemeteries ‘searching’ for the risen Christ.



In the gospel, Mary Magdalene visited the tomb, where Jesus was buried and found it empty.



However, an angel told her that, Jesus had risen.



For this reason, Christians have celebrated his resurrection for centuries.



Ahead of the festivities, the Christian Council had asked Christians to mark the Day with strict adherence to the safety protocols.



“Follow strictly the safety protocols, especially wearing of nose mask, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers,” Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Chairman of the Council, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



Though this year’s celebration is restrained due to COVID-19 pandemic, churches are expected to hold services, many, virtually.



