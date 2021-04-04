Christians must show high level of tolerance and forgiveness - Rev Ampiaw

Regional News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

Very Reverend James Ampiaw, superintendent Minister of Wesley Methodist Cathedral Church Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality has encouraged Christ worshippers to forgive one another and learn to be tolerant with their neighbours.



While advising Christians to live in harmony, he stressed the importance of always exhibiting traits of tolerance and forgiveness, which express love and unity.



He said it was essential during Easter festive periods for Christians to join hands to remember the death of Jesus Christ who died on the cross to cleanse the sins of mankind.



Jesus Christ went through suffering and humiliation, he added, "because of our sins. So why can’t we forgive others for their sins? There are so many sins and sufferings in the Christian life because of unforgiveness which people attribute to the work of the devil."



He wondered why "most Christians don’t want to forgive others who wrong them," but wanted God to forgive their wrongdoings.



He urged the church congregants to cultivate the habit of forgiveness and also encouraged them to understand that no matter the degree of pain they would go through they should learn to forgive.



Madam Elizabeth Addo, a member of Wesley Methodist Cathedral also noted that many marriages and relationships were torn apart due to unforgiveness.



Meanwhile, some worshippers expressed their preparedness to forgive others who wrong them and live in harmony with their neighbours as the celebration of the resurrection of Christ Jesus showed victory over wages of sin.



Faustian Obeng, a member of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral said, she was ready to forgive others no matter how much it would cost her.



She believed God would forgive mankind of the numerous sins if people were ready to forgive others unconditionally.