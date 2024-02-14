Christians must bear major blame for corruption in Ghana – Yammin

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Joseph Yammin has stated that Christians should bear the majority blame for the high rate of corruption in the country.



According to the politician cum theologian, there are many churches but fewer Christians in the country.



‘’If today in Ghana, 70% of our population are Christians, and Christianity talks about morality, why the corruption?’’ he queried.



His concerns come at a time the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the local chapter of Transparency International has expressed concern with Ghana’s stagnation in its anti-corruption rankings on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released in January 2024.



For the fourth consecutive year, Ghana scored 43 out of a clean score of 100 and ranked 70th out of 180 countries and territories assessed.



In an interview with Kojo Marfo on AbusuaNkommo, he argued, ‘’If there’s so much corruption in our system, it’s Christianity that should be blamed.’’



He added: ‘’if 70% of our population are Christians knowing the right thing they’re supposed to do, and they’re doing it, this country will never be in this mess.’’



He further inferred that the church in Ghana was drowned in the euphoria of performing miracles instead of preaching the gospel of salvation and morality.



‘’The 70% Christians are not doing what is in the Bible, and it is because people go to church to receive miracles but not to be saved. Ghana is moving, so there are more churches but fewer Christians,’’ he stressed.