Choose a suitable burial date – Akufo-Addo to Rawlings’s family

The Office of the President has requested that the family of the late Jerry John Rawlings select a suitable date for his burial.



This move is to help government plan a befitting ceremony for the late statesman.



Government's request follows the agitations made by the Awadada of Anlo State on government’s declaration of December 23 as the burial date for the former statesman.



According to the Anlo State, the act was disrespectful as the former president died a chief.



In a press statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to address the issue said, “The President believes that the obligation of the Government to accord the former president of the Republic, His Excellency, the late Jerry John Rawlings a befitting state burial is inviolable and as such at the appropriate time this should happen."



“In light of the above and taking note of issues raised by your clients, the President would be grateful if the families of the late president could resolve all outstanding matters and convey to the Office of the President an agreed date for his funeral for the necessary action to be taken as soon as possible,” the statement added.



The late Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.



