General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah gets all the ‘fans’ in Parliament

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah had his name fully mentioned twice by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, after the state-of-the-nation address by the president following the spontaneous shouts that greeted his introduction.



Before this, when he was acknowledged by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address, members of both sides broke into jeers and cheers depending on where they stand.



It is unclear what the reasons may be but it is obvious it has to do with the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the election petition filed by John Dramani Mahama.



The Court, presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah, dismissed the petition in its judgement on Thursday, March 4.



At the start of his address, President Akufo-Addo expressed delight in the re-affirmation of the results of the December 7 presidential elections and described the judgement as “well-reasoned” and “excellent”.



Just after the president’s address, Speaker Bagbin had to introduce the dignitaries in the make-shift chamber.



But when Justice Anin Yeboah was introduced, the Majority cheered him on while the Minority jeered at him for reasons best known to them.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members took their reaction further by singing a “thanksgiving” song for him.



The election petition judgement delivered on Thursday was unanimous.