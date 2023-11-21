Check out 'daily themes' for month-long #OccupyJulorbiHouse 2.0 demo

General News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Democracy Hub, organizers of the #FixTheCountry movement and the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests have released details for their daily protest throughout the month of December.



Dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse 2.0, the organizers on Monday, November 20, released a document that it said marks the official countdown to the protest.



"Here’s the schedule of activities for the 31-day campaign demanding an end to the destruction of everything we hold dear and heralding a new era that honors and enables the realization of our dreams and ambitions.



"We plan to issue a detailed document within the week, outlining the focus of each day's activities and illustrating how everyone can contribute in their own way," the caption of the proposed daily theme photo read.



The push to go ahead with the protest comes despite an express position by the police that given the load of security demands in December, they are unable to agree with having daily protests in the capital.



See the different themes for different days below:



