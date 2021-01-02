General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Check out all 19 prophecies by Reverend Owusu Bempah on December 31

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Prophecies have become a common feature of 31st watch-night services in the country.



During these services, Prophets who claim to have received messages from God, make predictions about the new year and issue warnings to the nation or some public figures.



As has been witnessed in the last few years, a significant chunk of these prophecies tend to be negative with the imminent death of prominent persons taking dominance.



Thursday was December 31, 2020 and on the eve of the new year, a new set of prophecies were released.



Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry is one of many prophets in Ghana who have made a career off making bold predictions and this was not different.



On Thursday, he made over nineteen prophecies with the outcome of the impending election petition being high on the list.



Owusu Bempah prophesied that John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress are going to lose their petition to have a rerun of the 2020 elections.



He also said that a prominent king will die in the country and that but for criticism and hostilities he would have mentioned the name of the said king.



“Now, in 2021 a great king will die, but due to the insults people will hurl at me, I will not mention his name. But if God speaks to me to go and speak to him, I’ll go.”



Below are the prophecies



1. National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will lose his 2020 Election petition at the Supreme Court.



2. A great king will die.



3. The death of a person who has ruled Ghana before.



4. A great political party will be bereaved, as they would lose one of their leaders.



5.The death of a person who is likely to be President of Ghana.



6. The death of a person who has controlled and managed the finances of the country before.



7. Fire outbreaks may be rampant.



8. There may be an earthquake. A certain country will experience the greater magnitude of it, Ghana will experience a lesser magnitude.



9. Two musicians may die. One old, one young.



10. There will be a plane crash with a prominent person onboard. (This prophecy isn’t exclusive to Ghana)



11. The NPP and the NDC must be prayed for or else they will lose great leaders.



12. Drivers should be very careful in 2021, there will be alot of raod carnages.



13. A great leader in Nigeria will pass away.



14. I saw France being covered in dark clouds.



15. I saw the flag of Britain becoming black which signified the death of a prominent person.



16. The death of a former President of the United States of America.



17. There will be floods and fire outbreaks in America.



18. There will also be floods in Ghana.



19. Finally, there might be a coup attempt in Ghana, which will destabilise the country.





