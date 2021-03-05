General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Charlotte Osei's removal was politically motivated - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he has reasons to believe that Charlotte Osei, the former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, was ousted to ensure that the aim of the New Patriotic Party government to win the 2020 elections was achieved.



According to Mahama, the plot to rig the 2020 elections started right from when Charlotte Osei was made to leave the office.



He noted that the EC under the leadership of Jean Mensa has demonstrated consistent bias.



He alleged that at no point in the electioneering process was the concerns of the NDC addressed by the EC.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, it bears reiterating that our grievances with the conduct of the 2020 elections was not limited to just the presidential elections. Doubts about the Commission’s commitment to fairness and transparency have lingered much longer than the duration of this petition.



“The doubts have attended their every action, and rightly so, because of their posturing and sometimes duplicitous conduct. As I have alluded to in the past, the current leadership of the Commission was installed after the politically motivated removal of the previous leadership. Since then, every step they have taken has appeared to be calculated at ensuring the retention of the appointing authority in power,” he said.



John Mahama who was reacting to the ruling on the 2020 election petition criticized the judges for helping Jean Mensa evade accountability to Ghanaians.



"Worse still, she was aided by her counsel and the court to avoid explaining to the good people of Ghana from her own testimony, under oath, in a properly constituted court of law, the errors she herself admits to have committed in the declaration of the 2020 presidential election results.



"This is a clear stab in the heart of transparency and accountability to the sovereign people of Ghana. Whatever the reasons for not allowing Mrs. Jean Mensa to testify or answer any questions, it leaves an embarrassing stain, not only on our justice delivery system but also, on the nation’s electoral system which has deepened the grave doubts harboured by many Ghanaians about the true outcome of the December 2020 presidential election.



In 2018, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa were removed from office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Their removal was based on recommendations by a committee that investigated corruption and misconduct allegations against them.



