Channel your anger to Prez Nana Addo, not Mahama - Joshua Akamba to NDC Cadres

Politics of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba has encouraged the Cadres Corps of the party to channel their anger to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration, and not its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.



The National Organizer’s advice comes after some leading members of the Party held a forum dubbed, ‘Securing NDC’s Future’ on Saturday describing the party in its current state as ‘lame and an injured horse”.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he expressed that it will be unfair to attack former President John Mahama or the leadership of the NDC when the Nana Addo administration is plunging many into hardship.



“In the history of the republic, there is no one president that has tried his own apart from President Mahama. Even in opposition, he has stood on political platforms to challenge that he should be prosecuted if he has done any wrong. If there is anybody we can talk about corruption or family and friends, it should be President Akufo-Addo so that is where we should be diverting our anger to”, he stated.



He furthered that apart from President Nana Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta “supervised the collapse of other banks” and as such the NDC should take the “fight” to the NPP administration.



“We will have to take that fight to the NPP and President Akufo-Addo who has actually several times cleared people who were found culpable of corruption and were actually captured on tape.



The meeting held by some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema on Saturday was held at the same time when the retreat the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) was organized in Ho.



The forum dubbed, ‘Securing NDC’s Future’ on Saturday urged party executives to adopt decisions that will resuscitate the party before it collapses.



Some NDC supporters and sympathizers have, however, raised concerns over how this could affect the party.