Cecilia Dapaah saga: 'Don't underrate the intelligence of the average Ghanaian' - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shared his thoughts on the Cecilia Dapaah theft case involving her house helps.



The former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, resigned after causing the arrest and prosecution of her house helps who she accused of stealing her 1 million dollars from her bedroom.



Madam Cecilia Dapaah received public backlash for stashing such huge sum of money in her residence, thereby compelling her to vacate her office.



Commenting on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show regarding who wins the NPP flagbearer election, Nana Obiri Boahen, who vouched for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best candidate and strongly believed he would make a good President of Ghana, blasted those who justified Cecilia Dapaah's action to keep a million dollars in her room.



Some NPP members and broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere defended the former Minister, claiming the money didn't belong to her but rather it was money donated to her family at a funeral rite and she was safely keeping it on behalf of her family.



Nana Obiri Boahen registered his utter disgust over such statements saying "without prejudice to what is happening, if you find 1 million dollars in a political character's room, look politics in Africa, it will affect you".



"You don't underrate the intelligence of the average Ghanaian", he warned.