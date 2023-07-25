Cecilia Dapaah must repay stolen money with interest if it belongs to the state - Dr. Apaak

Politics of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, says the arrest and questioning of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, was insufficient.



He stated that for Ghanaians to find the amount of money reportedly stolen by house help in the former minister’s house raises a lot of issues.



He posited that Ghanaians are keen to learn about the sources of money, whether legitimate or not.



The politician stated that citizens would be curious to know what such large sums of money may be doing in someone’s home when there are banks nearby.



If it is discovered that the money belongs to the state, he believes the former minister should be forced to return it with interest.



“We have rules in this country. I don’t know any bank that would allow anyone to withdraw ten thousand dollars without an alarm being triggered. So to find out that over a million dollars, over 300,000 euros, and several millions of Ghana cedis have been stolen raises a lot of questions.



So it is not just about arresting her, but Ghanaians expect agility from the Special Prosecutor to get to the bottom of this issue so that we will know the source of the money. We are in need. The country is broke. We cannot pay capitation grants. Special needs schools have not received feeding grants since January. And so, yes, we want to know the source of the money. If it is our money, it should be made available to us and retrieved with interest.”