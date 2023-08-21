Cecilia Dapaah case: Accused persons to appear before court on August 22

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On August 22, 2023, an Accra Circuit Court is expected to hear the case involving suspects who allegedly stole huge sums of cash and other items belonging to the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



The hearing will become the second appearance for the suspects in the matter after their charge sheet was amended by prosecutors on advice of the Attorney General.



So far, some eight persons have been charged with varying counts by prosecutors, including stealing and conspiracy to steal an amount of US$1 million and 300,000 euros, which is said to have been taken from the Abelemkpe residence of Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.



Already, two of the accused persons who were earlier arraigned before the court have been granted bail on the condition that they are lactating mothers, while five others have been remanded into police custody.



The case involving the former minister has taken several twists, forcing her to resign from post.



Her house helps are accused of having stolen monies in excess of one million dollars and other valuables belongings to her and her husband at their home.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor is also investigating the former minister’s affairs, completely different from the one by the police and the office of the Attorney General.



The OSP is investigating the minister for corruption and corruption-related offences while the A-G and police are prosecuting persons alleged to have stolen monies belonging to or owned by the former minister.



MA/NOQ