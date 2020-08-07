General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Catholic Bishops condemn 2020 WASSCE ‘lawlessness’

The Bishops have condemned the violence that has characterised the 2020 WASSCE

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has condemned what it has described as “total disregard for the rule of law and the wanton destruction of state properties” that has characterised the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The Catholilc Bishops in a statement released on Friday, August 7, 2020 said the show of disrespect for authority, “even going to the extent of insulting the President of the nation” is most unfortunate.



It also spoke against “the attacks on some heads of institutions, teachers, staff of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and journalists, resulting in varied degrees of injuries suffered by the victims, noting that "these unfortunate incidents are very disheartening, to say the least.”



“We, therefore, call on all the major stakeholders in Education and the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of these acts to book in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Ghana Education Service as well as the laws of the land to serve as a deterrent to others.



“We equally call on all final year students writing the ongoing WASSCE to remain calm and to concentrate on their studies instead of looking for leaked examination questions to enable them to pass their exams. We would like to remind our dear students that there is no shortcut to success but only through hard work and discipline. We also urge them to desist from all forms of lawlessness and disregard for authority,” the statement signed by the President of the GCBC, Most Rev Philip Naameh, said.



