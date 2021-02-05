General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Casting political leanings on justices frustrating – GIMPA lecturer

Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, GIMPA law lecturer

Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, head of Law Centres at the GIMPA Faculty of Law, has called on parties in the ongoing election petition to desist from labelling justices as political and biased.



“It is frustrating when people want to cast political leanings on justices. I understand that the case [petition] itself is political, but we need to be circumspect in our utterances and labelling of the justices as biased,” he submitted during a programme on Accra-based Asaase radio. The programme was monitored by Ghanaweb.



Post-hearing commentaries, especially on the part of petitioners, have at times impugned bias on the part of the justices. Social media has also been a place where people have shared such views.



Spokespersons of both sides have severally been cautioned against trying to politically tag the justices sitting on the case. Analysts, however, admit that the case is much legal as it is political.



On the petition hearing, the court will resume on Monday, February 8 to listen to testimony of the third witness of the petitioner. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo was expected to testify today over video link. It remains to be known if he would be available in person by Monday.



