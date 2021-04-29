Cancel trips to COVID-19 hotspots – Govt to Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advised Ghanaians who intend to travel to countries with exceedingly high Covid infection rates to postpone or cancel their trip.



This, according to the ministry, is in view of the alarming rate of Covid cases in some parts of the world including Asia and South America.



The ministry in a statement said it has stipulated guidelines for essential travels to any of these countries. Also, guidelines for people arriving in Ghana have been outlined.



In addition to already existing Covid-19 protocols, all travelers leaving and arriving in Ghana are to note that only test results or certificates bearing trusted travel or biomass codes will be considered valid.



Per the statement, travelers are to sign up for accounts on trustedtravels.panabios.org with the same email address and mobile numbers provided to laboratories during testing.



“Travelers arriving Ghana are to use a tool made available through the UNDP-Supported Global Haven Partnership Covid-19 PCR test results certification verification.”



All arriving passengers who test negative for Covid-19 at the airport are encouraged to self isolate for ten days and all passengers arriving from designated Covid-19 hotspots and testing negative at the airport may be subjected to a repeat test on the third day of arrival at their cost.



