Calm returns to KNUST SHS, Housemasters to be reposted

Calm has returned to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School following student agitation caused by the death of their colleague.



The final year Business student, Richard Leonard Sam, died last Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after two housemasters failed to attend to him when he fell ill over coronavirus fears.



Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the Headmistress of the school, Ms Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, to allow for investigations.



Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Ms Mary Owusu-Akyaw, has also been asked to take temporary responsibility for the administration of the school.



Earlier the two housemasters were asked to step aside to allow for investigations.



However, according to a report by state-owned Daily Graphic, the Ashanti Regional Directorate of Education has released the Senior Housemaster of the school, Mr Seth Owusu Ansah, and the Densu Housemaster, Mr Anthony Awotwe, to the Oforikrom Municipal Directorate of Education for reposting.



According to the report on Friday, July 10, 2020, “calm had returned to the school with the students and teachers resuming academic work as was agreed the previous day.”







The mother of Richard Leonard Sam her revealed that her son was an ulcer patient, and that she even tried visiting him on Sunday, July 5 but was turned away.



“I was prevented from seeing my child on Sunday, just a day before the incident. The security men at the gate drove me away like chicken,” she said in her native Twi.



The boy who had been suffering from severe stomach ache was left in the hands of colleague students for several hours without any move by the school authorities to get first aid administered on him, madam Comfort narrated on Angel102.9 FM on Wednesday.





