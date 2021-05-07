CHASS asks GES to release funds for smooth running of schools

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, CHASS is calling on the Ministry of Education and Management of the Ghana Education Service, GES to expedite action in releasing monies to schools for their day-to-day expenses.



This follows the reopening of Senior High Schools nationwide for Third-Year students.



According to the National President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakub Ahmad Bin Abubakar, delays in the disbursement of funds to the schools pose great challenges.



He is therefore calling for the early release of funds to ensure the smooth running of schools.



Barely a month ago, CHASS raised concerns about inadequate furniture in some schools and called on the Ghana Education Service to postpone the reopening of schools for Form Three students.



As schools have now reopened for those students, CHASS says though it is now ready to receive them, it wants the issues concerning the provision of furniture to be addressed as early as possible.