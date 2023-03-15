Buaben Asamoa is clueless - Frank Annoh-Dompreh berates Kyerematen's spokesperson

Politics of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has taken a swipe at the Campaign Spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, describing him as 'clueless.'



In a tweet, the lawmaker said that it appears that the former Member of Parliament for Adenta has failed to under the way things are and for which reason, his continuous inclusion in the team of former Minister of Trade and Industry will not help it.



"Mr. Alan Kyerematen should jettison YB off his campaign team. He simply cannot connect & has become clueless… I pity your campaign strategies… pathetic," he wrote in a tweet.



In another tweet, he warned that if Yaw Buaben Asamoa continues to go after the MPs who are showing their support for the candidature of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP flagbearer slot, Alan will be the one to pay for it.



He stressed that in the race for the top spot in the NPP, the MPs would show the way, and the earlier he understands that, the better.



"YB may keep insulting the sense of judgement of the many MPs who are with the Veep. I can assure you that your candidate will pay for it dearly sooner…



"Revise your crude strategies and antics!... You are dead on arrival… The MPs will show the way, take it, or leave it," he stressed.



In an earlier GhanaWeb report, Yaw Buaben Asamoa alleged that New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament are being coerced into supporting the bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He also accused the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, of leading this charge along with some leaders of the party and attempting to force some MPs to join the vice president on a planned visit to the Manhyia Palace.



"Now, as we speak, MPs are being called and threatened into joining a certain delegation for the upcoming Akwasidae just to prove that they have numbers, and Annoh-Dompreh is into it.



"How are MPs who are supposed to be thinking and strategizing about protecting their seats being forced into joining a presidential campaign and are being threatened? Akwasidae is coming and we will all witness it. They are saying 100 MPs will follow the Vice President," he said.



Alan Kyerematen is vying for the vacant position of flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), even as he hopes to become President of Ghana.



