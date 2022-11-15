Brogya Genfi calls out Opare Addo, others for deliberately frustrating TEIN presidents

Politics of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

A National Youth Organiser aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi, has called out the incumbent Organiser, George Opare Addo, and other leaders of the party for frustrating TEIN presidents during their just-ended regional elections.



In a statement, the aspirant indicated that the elections proved again that some leaders of the party do not treat members of the TEIN, the tertiary students' wing of the NDC, well.



He explained that he was a victim of some of these ‘maltreatments.’



“I must observe that the elections although hugely successful, once again highlighted the continuous mistreatment and marginalisation of the intellectual wing of the party - the TEIN front. I personally witnessed this mistreatment in various incidents and reports that emanated from the Regions, and I join our teeming hard working TEIN youth in expressing our revulsion and total condemnation of same.



“Regrettably in a few regions, the TEIN fraternity was subjected to clear manipulation, intimidation and open abuse in the lead up and on the actual day of elections as they tried to exercise their franchise as a recognised outfit under the youth wing. We cannot reward the hard work of our TEIN leaders with this level of frustration,” he wrote.



Brogya Genfi added that he was particularly surprised that the National Youth Organiser of the part, George Opare Addo, was at the forefront of such unhealthy activities.



“The most unfortunate part of this whole spectacle was the fact that the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo (who promised TEIN some few months ago that their voices will be heard at congress) was the main architect and mastermind who undermined the credibly approved and accredited TEIN institutions and tried to deny their voting rights. How could we be this unfair to the young people who on a daily basis put in the toil and hard work to project the party on various campuses?” he added.



He advised that the leadership of the party takes immediate steps to correct these anomalies so that it does not escalate and affect their fortunes in the future.



Read his full statement below:



THE DELIBERATE FRUSTRATION OF TEIN PRESIDENTS IN NDC YOUTH CONFERENCES IS SHAMEFUL AND UNACCEPTABLE.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), over the weekend successfully conducted Regional conferences to elect new regional leaders, including youth organisers in thirteen out of the sixteen regions of the country.



The spirit of comradeship that was displayed across the regions, and particularly, the positive energy of the youth convinced me beyond doubt that the NDC youth are poised to lead and drive the forward match of our great party back to the seat of government in 2024. I hereby seize this opportunity to congratulate all winners in the Regional youth elections and to wish all who did not win, better luck next time. Be rest assured that there will be a place for all of you under a leadership of courage and united purpose for our collective ultimate victory



There is however a window of opportunity for redemption, and it is my expectation that the right thing will be done this time around. As the party prepares to hold elections in three remaining Regional Youth Elections yet to be held, we must right the wrongs to avoid the ugly scenes we witnessed in the other regions where TEIN delegates were deliberately frustrated and prevented by an incumbent who should be representing their interest. This should present a golden opportunity for the party to restore hope in TEIN by adhering strictly to the FEC approved TEIN delegates list.



More importantly, the party must cease this opportunity to revive the lost hope and restore confidence in TEIN at the level of the upcoming National Youth Election. TEIN remains the production line of the party for breeding future leaders. All party leaders, elders and stakeholders must therefore rise to the occasion and join hands to fight off any repeated attempt to disenfranchise TEIN at the National Youth Conference. Suffice it to add that any such repeated attempt at the national level, will be mightily resisted.



It is my vision and solemn pledge to reposition TEIN to become a potent vehicle for mobilization for the party’s 2024 victory. The anticipated repositioning of TEIN will help mobilize first-time voters for the party, and serve as agents to secure the ballots at the polling stations. Therefore, any one or group of persons who are allowed to dampen the spirit of the TEIN front will be dealing the party a fatal blow as same will amount to handing a license to someone to hurt the NDC 2024 electoral fortunes, for their own parochial interest. Our victory in 2024 is non-negotiable and must not be toyed with.



