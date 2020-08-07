General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Bright SHS Headmaster denies ordering students to stop writing exams

They were angry about strict supervision and social-distancing protocols in the exam hall

The Proprietor of Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has denied claims that he ordered his students to stop writing the WASSCE examination on Thursday over strict invigilation.



Bright Amponsah in an interview with NEAT FM’s said he knows “absolutely nothing” about a video circulating with a narrator alleging that he has ordered his students to stop writing the exams.



He told host Kwesi Aboagye that he will officially issue a statement to clarify the brouhaha surrounding his school.



“The video is not from my school. As head of the school, I am not even allowed to go near the examination hall,” he said.



Bright SHS students beat WASSCE invigilators, journalist over strict supervision



Officials of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) supervising the ongoing WASSCE examination were attacked by students of Bright Senior High School on Thursday over strict invigilation.



Class FM reported that a journalist with Daily Graphic was also beaten by the students during the melee - his phone and bag were taken away by the students who chased him on a motorbike and pummelled him even as he jumped onto a moving commercial bus to save his life.



The marauding students trashed phones belonging to the invigilators.





