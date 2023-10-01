Bridget Otoo meets the basketball player whose case triggered her incident with the police

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has shared her joy in meeting a young man whose case amplified her plight during the recent #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest.



The broadcaster became the center of a lot of news items after she and others – including journalists - were attacked and assaulted by some personnel of the Ghana Police Service at the Accra Regional Police HQ.



In the particular case of Bridget Otoo, she had gone there in an attempt to secure bail for a young basketball player mistakenly arrested alongside some leaders of the Democracy Hub, organisers of the protest, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.



As she shared in several interviews after the belly-area of her shirt was ripped off by a police man during a scuffle, the journalist said that the distressed mother of the young man prompted her move to the police HQ.



But after everything settled down, Bridget Otoo shared a post, expressing her joy after she met the young man in question, Kelvin Boakye, the following day.



“Ladies and gentlemen I have met Kelvin Boakye. @6xkelv His mum inspired me to speak up. They picked him up on his way to play basket ball. His arrest yesterday fueled his decision to join the #OccupyJulorBiHouse today!” she posted on X (formerly Twitter) on September 22, 2023.



The #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest lasted for three days although the group was not able to reach the Jubilee House, Ghana’s presidential seat, as planned.



This was because the police ensured they only made it as far as to the 37 Military Hospital area.



However, the #OccupyJulorBiHouse has so far been replicated in other parts of the world, namely London in the United Kingdom, and Berlin in Germany.



Ladies and gentlemen I have met Kelvin Boakye. @6xkelv His mum inspired me to speak up. They picked him up on his way to play basket ball. His arrest yesterday fueled his decision to join the #OccupyJulorbiHouse today! pic.twitter.com/tpTyZyUnLT — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) September 22, 2023

