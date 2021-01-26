General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Bride, groom in isolation as Coronavirus hits bridal party in West Akim

File photo of a couple

A number of people have contracted Covid-19 after attending a wedding ceremony in the West Akyem Municipality.



According to Starr News sources within the municipal health directorate, all the bridesmaids including a nurse who attended the wedding have tested positive for the virus.



Some other members of the bridal party have also tested positive.



The status of the bride and groom is yet to be known but reports indicate they are in isolation.



The Nurse who works at West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region is currently in isolation undergoing treatment.



It is not clear the exact number of persons in the bridal party infected but sources say many people could be infected particularly during the photography section where family and friends took pictures with the newly wedded couple and their bridal party without nose masks.







The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on Monday, January 25, 2021 recommended to President Akufo-Addo to immediately place restrictions on Church Services and other social gatherings, and regulate market activities across the country to help curb the spread of Covid-19



The GMA is worried over the widespread disregard for preventive protocols of Covid-19 amidst rising cases.



Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll as of January 22, 2021, stood at 372, with 3,613 active cases out of which 29 are in critical conditions, while 79 are severely ill.