General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Bodies of police officers who drowned chasing robbers retrieved

Ghana Police badge

The bodies of the two police officers suspected to have drowned while chasing some armed robbers in Krobo, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, have been retrieved.



The police announced on Friday, July 17 that the bodies were retrieved from the Oda River.



The officers – Lance Corporals Stephen Kyeremeh and Amedius Akwesi Boateng – reportedly drowned after chasing the suspected robbers.



The robbers are said to have crossed the Oda River.



In a determined effort to grab them, reports say, the police officers also crossed the river.



But the robbers escaped.



On the officers’ return back to their base at the Obuasi Police Station, they drowned as their ferry reportedly capsized.



The Ghana Police Service mounted a search for the officers and on Friday announced that the bodies have been retrieved but investigations are ongoing.





Update: Suspected Drowning of Two Police Officers.



The bodies of the two Police Officers have been retrieved from the Oda River. Investigation still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/CLpt1JdZmv — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 17, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.